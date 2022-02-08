York Antiques Show, Back In January After Two-Year Hiatus, Draws Enthusiastic Crowd

Review & Photos by Tania Kirkman

YORK, PENN. – The Original Semi-Annual York Antiques Show and Sale welcomed 2022 by ringing in their 178th edition of the show. Held on January 28, 29 and 30, attendance was strong, and dealers reported enthusiastic buying right out of the gate.

Show manager, Melvin L. Arion, who has overseen the show for the past 25 years, was pleased with the turnout and thrilled to be back on track with the January show after a two-year hiatus.

Since returning in September 2021 after recovering from two pandemic related cancellations, there was no doubt that dealers and buyers were glad to be back in York.

Considered one of the premier antiquing events of the Mid-Atlantic region, the York Antiques Show remains a favorite among dealers and buyers alike, due to the standard upheld by the show’s management, as well as consistency in the quality of property available for sale. Of note is the accessibility and knowledge base of dealers, who are happy to help all buyers, from those just starting out to advanced collectors.

Headlining the show this winter were Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century period American and English furniture, painted county antiques, primitives and folk art, antique ceramics, stoneware, textiles, rugs, early household accessories and metal ware, Native American items, Americana, and so much more.

Upon the show’s opening, shoppers excitedly poured in and began their search. Within minutes the showroom floor saw a swath of foot-traffic, and dealer booths were brimming with customers. Ten minutes into the show’s opening saw invoices being written and sold tags going up on items. Steady traffic poured in throughout the day on Friday, despite the threat of snow in the area. Saturday and Sunday saw a good deal of attendees as well, making the York winter show one for the books.

Kelly Kinzle Antiques of New Oxford, Penn., exhibited a fine range of high-style antique furnishings and folk art. Early sales on Friday encompassed a monumental carved and gilded hanging figure of an eagle, an Eighteenth Century highboy, and a painted blanket chest with foliate branch and house decoration, named to Rachel Rockey.

Set against a vibrant green wallpaper, an Eighteenth Century serpentine sideboard with urn inlay from Maryland or Virginia stood centrally at the back of the booth. Accompanying the display were a pair of finely formed English inlaid mahogany urn-shaped knife boxes, circa 1790, an 1820s carved and gilded eagle figure in original surface, a paint-decorated Plains Indian drum, circa 1890, and a pleasantly painted portrait of two young children and a dog, circa 1840.

Kinzle also offered a fine selection of tall case clocks. Notably, a circa 1770 York County, Penn., clock by Hugh Bigham of Marsh Creek, with an eight-day moon dial and carved case, together with another local York clockmaker, Godfrey Lenhart (1754-1819), having a fan carved walnut case with unique cut-out design to the door.

Bill Subjack of Neverbird Antiques, Surrey, Va., was on hand with a delightful exhibit of early needleworks and samplers, as well as coins and paper ephemera. Unique items included a Bethlehem Female Seminary silk embroidery of a basket with flowers, in primitive frame, and dated 1831, a Chester, Vt., pictorial house sampler with family provenance dating from 1829, and an unusual 1865 sampler wrought in Barbados, presumably in support of encouragement for the 13th Amendment, commemorating the cessation of slavery in the British West Indies Colonies in 1834.

Greg R. Kramer & Co. of Robesonia, Penn., had a large footprint on the showroom floor, housing an eclectic mix of painted furniture, pottery, stoneware and textiles, along with a varied assortment of folk art and primitives. Several handsome Eighteenth Century Pennsylvania paint-decorated corner cabinets adorned the booth space, each containing a varied mix of mocha, spatter and redware pottery, Staffordshire animal figures and other antique porcelains. While speaking to a long-time customer, Kramer picked up a small child’s Windsor chair in green-blue paint to show her. Without containing her excitement, the woman shrieked with joy upon seeing this diminutive delight. With the expressed elation shown over this piece, it might only be presumed that this little chair made its way into a new home.

Steven F. Still Antiques of Manheim, Penn., highlighted some unique and eye-catching items, including a well-executed oil on canvas portrait of a young woman in a salmon-colored silk dress by Robert Street (1832), a double-sided carved mahogany cake board with patriotic theme, circa 1820s, and a large hanging double-sided blacksmithing trade sign in the form of a broad axe blade, with an original painted surface, marked “1840, A. Hicht.”

Robert M. Quilter Fine Arts of Baltimore, Md., was pleased to be in attendance for the show. Though a veteran dealer to the show circuit, this was his first time exhibiting at York, thanks in part to some scheduling changes and availability on the showroom floor. With a focus on American and regional art and artists, examples at the show included a posthumous portrait of a Civil War veteran and politician by S. Jerome Uhl (1942-1916), an impressionist view “Last of Grandfather’s Fruit Trees” by Florence White Williams (1888-1953), a winter view of the Ohio River Valley by Orrin Draver (1895-1964), and a subdued portrait of a seated woman by Adolph Albert Bosshart (1880-1951).

Jane Langol Antiques of Medina, Ohio, reported several early sales that kicked off the event, including a tavern table with traces of original red paint, a Weller Zona pottery vase, and a red and white quilt that sold in the first 15 minutes to collectors from New York. A crowd pleaser in her booth appeared to be shadowbox ship diorama of a schooner off the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

William R. & Teresa F. Kurau of Lampeter, Penn., exhibited a striking display of historical Staffordshire porcelain, as well as complimentary ceramics, furniture and artwork. Their booth was brimming with platters, teapots, pitchers, tureens, cups and plates in a myriad of patterns, many in blue and white. Some of these items came from the long-time collection of the late Ellen and Calman “Buddy” Zamoiski Jr, who compiled fine and rare examples of historical and political themed transferware. Staffordshire creamware and canary ware, mochaware pottery, Gaudy Dutch, children’s items and motto mugs rounded out their arrangement.

James Island Antiques, Charleston, S.C., offered a nice selection of English and American antique pewter. Prominently arranged in a hutch cabinet sat rows of chargers and tankards, together with a two-handled English tureen and a rare Eighteenth Century oval platter with decorative border. Table racks were also lined with plates and chargers from Hartford, Conn., and Philadelphia makers. Copper and brass household implements, and cooking utensils adorned the booth, as well as a Sixteenth Century triptych portrait panel from a coffer.

Steve Smoot Antiques & Navajo Textiles of Lancaster, Penn., had an attractive display of Native American objects and decorations. Vibrantly colored rugs and textiles were hung among a display of hand-woven baskets, pottery bowls and carved figures. A combination of antique furniture and folk art complimented the Southwestern aesthetic, including chalkware, carved fish decoys, yellowware pottery, vintage board games, a farm table in original paint, and a Philadelphia Queen Anne side chair which rounded out the vignette.

Joseph J. Lodge of Lederach, Penn., had an impressive vision in booth design for this year’s show, giving prominent placement to a charming full-bodied gilt horse weathervane. Standing atop a central dining table, it was the focal point of the space and noticed by all who entered the show. Other objects included painted furniture, a winter landscape painting, game boards, slip-decorated pottery, Shaker boxes, tin wall sconces, and a primitive sheet metal weathervane of the angel Gabriel blowing his horn which adorned the front corner of the booth.

Dillsburg, Penn., dealer Susan L. Atkinson of Beaver Creek Antiques & Arms was on hand with a fine assortment of antique and estate jewelry and watches, together with small decorative items and a selection of Nineteenth Century wall-mounted rifles.

Michael Paul Gunselman Antiques of Centreville, Del., had something to satisfy the kid in all of us, with a cheerful selection of vintage tin and mechanical toys. Advertising and vehicle examples consisted of a red Mobil-Gas tanker truck, a Sunshine fruit truck, a diving submarine with original box, a firetruck, helicopter, Army tank, among others. A merry-go-round with box, “The Giant Ride” Ferris wheel, roller coasters and a Union Station train set with box were some of the larger toys on offer.

From East Lyme, Conn., Hanebergs Antiques set a formal ambiance with a focus on traditional American and English furniture, art and design elements. Featured pieces consisted of an American mahogany corner chair, circa 1780, a Pennsylvania or Virginia birdcage tilt-top candlestand, a nicely figured tiger maple drop-front desk, along with several miniature chests. Paintings included “Old Homestead in Waterford, CT” by Henry Pember Smith (1854-1907); “New England Village Scene” by Otis Pierce Cook (1900-1980); “Terriers Chasing a Rabbit,” attributed to G. Armfield; and an Orientalist China Trade painting of a scene with figures.

Americana was strong with The Norwoods’ Spirit of America, Timonium, Md. Their unique variety of early art, folk paintings and advertising drew the interest of shoppers. Some examples of offerings were a Blowsey Angel fraktur, dated 1791, paint-decorated boxes and firkins, a Prior School portrait of a gentleman, an 1803 dated needlework depicting an outdoor scene and verse, a needlework with a cat seated by a hearth, and a carved wood bust of an African American man. Advertising signage included a “Notary Public-Justice of the Peace” and a “House and Sign Painting,” both in black and gold paint.

Daniel and Karen Olsen Antiques & Fine Art, Newburgh, N.Y., showcased a colorful selection of paint-decorated furniture, highlighting a round green painted dining table, yellow blanket box, a stack of blue painted boxes, and corner cupboard in brick red paint. Accenting the furniture selection was a cheerful full-length portrait of a standing girl with basket of flowers, landscape and still life paintings, as well as a striking tiger maple chest of chest, patriotic carving of an eagle with shield and banner inscribed “Live and Let Live” and a happily exuberant folk portrait of a scruffy dog with leash and laurel branches.

Scott Buchanan Antiques of Pottstown, Penn., was excited to be back at the show this winter. With a couple items already sold by Friday morning, he was looking forward to the remainder of the weekend. Offerings included an American step-back cupboard with pierced tin panels, a corner cupboard in warm red paint, and an American aerial country view landscape painting by Hugh Robertson DeHaven (1895-1980).

Firehouse Antiques, Galena, Md., had a well-rounded mix of Americana, country primitives and collectibles. In addition to various architectural elements, their display incorporated a 1930 dated “Lassie” dog hooked rug, birdcages, figural carvings, weathervanes, an old Coca-Cola sign, framed maps and bird prints, a carved figure of a tiger and a “Gloucester” railroad car model.

Chris & Bernadette Evans Antiques of Waynesboro, Va., presented a pleasing exhibit of original painted furniture, needlework and folk art. Accenting their space were cobalt-decorated stoneware, weathervanes in the form of a copper horse and running fox, as well as an eye-catching painted sign hung as a backdrop, illustrating font varieties and shadowed text with the names “Joseph – Alfred – Curtis – Charles.” They began rearranging their booth early on Friday afternoon to accommodate sales of several painted blanket boxes in varying sizes.

Central to the Hanes and Ruskin booth, Niantic, Conn., stood a child-size mannequin surrounded by an assortment of period side chairs and candlestands. The back wall presented a pleasant grouping of Nineteenth Century porcelains, motto pitchers, Staffordshire figures, brass candlesticks and other decorations. Known for their “walls and smalls,” a lovely cluster display of portrait miniatures and silhouettes were hung, as well as some early portrait paintings and samplers.

Fun and vibrant would be the best way to describe Jewett-Berdan Antiques’ booth, of Newcastle, Maine. Their display included a hanging New England shirred rug with a deer in landscape, a rooster fireback panel, a diminutive, gilded copper horse weathervane, an 1830s two-drawer lift-top blanket chest with allover paint and a Mariner’s compass quilt with salmon background and original fringe which hung as a backdrop. A folky cat and tree sewn rug and 1890s yellow-painted bird house with horse decoration sold early in the show.

Soheil Oriental Rugs of New Jersey and New York had a nice display of antique and vintage rugs, with floor coverings to complement all homes decorated in period fashion. Persian, Sarouk, Turkish, Caucasian, Afghan, Heriz and other patterns lined the floors and walls, from area rugs to room-size carpets.

The Original Semi-Annual 179th York Antiques Show & Sale will return to Memorial Hall East at the York Fairgrounds Convention and Expo Center in downtown York in September. For information, www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com or 302-875-5326.