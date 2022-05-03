Yoakum’s Mount Alpha Dominates At Slotin

BUFORD, GA. — Most of the top lots in Slotin Folk Art’s two-day Self-Taught Art Masterpieces auction April 23-24 sold to private collectors, including Joseph Yoakum’s “Mt. Alpha of Brooks Range Near Wiseman, Alaska U.S.A.,” done in 1970 in pastel, ink and colored pencil on paper measuring 12 by 19 inches. Estimated at $10/15,000, it quickly eclipsed expectations and sold for $40,000, the highest price realized during the two-day event. Other highlights in the sale that found new homes with private collectors were a Lanier Meaders jack-o-lantern devil face jug that set a record at $23,750, and two oil on canvas works by Marian Spore Bush that brought $30,000 and $17,500, respectively. All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A more extensive sale review will be featured in an upcoming issue.