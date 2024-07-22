Yellow Cupboard Shakes Things Up In New England Auctions’ Summer Americana Sale

BRANFORD, CONN. — Nearly 500 lots crossed the block in New England Auctions’ July 18 Summer Americana Extravaganza. Prominent collecting categories included decorative arts, textiles, Native American artifacts, artwork and more than 100 New England Shaker items. Described as “a perfect example” of Shaker craftsmanship and appropriately being bid beyond its $150,000 high estimate to achieve $262,500 with buyer’s premium — the sale’s highest price — was an early-to-mid-Nineteenth Century cupboard over drawers in original yellow chrome paint. Likely from the Mount Lebanon Shaker community, this seven-drawer chest was 84 inches tall and was purchased by the consignor from Mary Page in 1981. A more in-depth review of the sale will be in a forthcoming issue.