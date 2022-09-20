Yanchus’ Mego Micronauts Bring Mega Price For Bruneau - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRANSTON, R.I. — Bruneau & Co Auctioneers auctioned 225 lots from the first part of the Andy Yanchus Collection on September 17, with the top lot, a threepiece group of Mego Micronauts earning $1,500 from an online buyer, easily smashing the lot’s $800-$1,200 estimate. Made in 1979, all three were factory sealed and in C8+ grade. All three characters were released at the end of the Micronauts toy line and, because they had been primarily released through GIG, they were cataloged as a very rare fine for American collectors. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale review will be featured in an upcoming issue.