DALLAS — Numerous bidders made a run at the 1937 Heisman Memorial Trophy presented to Yale University halfback Clint Frank to drive its final price to $312,000, with buyer’s premium, claiming top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Memorabilia Auction October 18-19. The trophy represents just the third time college football’s most prestigious award was given out, and only the second time it honored legendary coach John Heisman. Frank’s Heisman sent the award to Yale for the second year in a row, one of just three times in the history of the award that the recipient has come from one school in consecutive seasons. Only once since this trophy was awarded has a player from an Ivy League university won the award (Princeton’s Dick Kazmaier won it in 1951). The sculpture atop the award’s base was created by Frank Eliscu, who designed the award after enlisting New York University running back Ed Smith as a model to strike the iconic stiff-arm pose. Despite the recognition that comes with earning the Heisman award identifying Frank as the nation’s premier college player, Frank eschewed offers from the National Football League, opting instead to launch a successful business career.

A full review of the sports memorabilia auction will appear in a future issue.