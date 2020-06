SARASOTA, FLA. – Amero Auctions’ May 31 “Fine Arts and Fabulous Estate Finds” sale featured more than 450 lots and was more than 72 percent sold. Topping the varied offerings was Charles Wysocki’s oil on Masonite painting of the Robert E. Lee steamboat done in the 1960s. The lot included the original 1968 purchase receipt from the Carmel, Calif., Galerie de Tours and had been estimated at $15/20,000 and realized $20,910. Notable lots in the sale included James Lesesne Wells’ (American, 1903-1991), “The Wanderers,” which won the William E. Harmon gold medal award in 1930. It made $15,990 against an estimate of $10/15,000. Rounding out the leaderboard was Willem De Kooning’s untitled composition in Suma ink on paper that had previously been sold at Christie’s in 2013; it brought $14,760, nearly three times its high estimate.

