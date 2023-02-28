Wright Brothers 1903 Kitty Hawk Photograph Takes Flight At Cordier - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HARRISBURG, PENN. — The photograph of the Wright Flyer from 1903 and fabric segment offered at Cordier Auctions on February 25 included an inscription by Orville Wright that reads, “This little piece of wing covering did its part in lifting the plane in this flight. O.W.” The rare artifact consigned to Cordier Auctions by a York, Penn., individual whose grandmother, Mrs John (Bess) Daugherty, served on the Wright library board of directors with Orville Wright from 1923 to 1946, was the sale’s top lot, lofting to $13,200, including premium. Also included in the family’s consignment was a large photographic image of the Wright Flyer and hangar at Kitty Hawk, along with Christmas cards from Orville Wright to the Daugherty family. A more extensive recap of this sale will follow in a later issue.