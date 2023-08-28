Woz-Owned Apple-1 Brings Nearly $225K For RR Auction

BOSTON — The vintage Apple computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak sold for $223,520 when RR Auction sold it on August 24.

The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded business to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, according to RR Auction in Boston. The computer has been restored to a fully operational state and came with a custom-built case with a built-in keyboard.

This Apple-1 was acquired by the seller in 1980 at the Computer Hobbyist Show in Framingham, Mass., and the computer was in use throughout the 1980s. It was brought to an operational state by Corey Cohen at the myapplecomputer labs in May/June 2023, and a video of it running and functioning was available upon request. A comprehensive, technical condition report prepared by Cohen was also available to qualified bidders.

The lot was part of a 55-lot sale titled “Apple, Jobs and Computer Hardware” and featured documents, cancelled checks, first generation iPhones and iPods, and various model prototypes.

For information, 800-937-3880 or www.rrauction.com.