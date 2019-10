CHICAGO — Hindman’s September 26 postwar and contemporary art sale realized more than $3.4 million and was led by a session of rare paintings by the Hairy Who? and the Chicago Imagists that surpassed estimates and broke four global auction records. This session included the top selling lot of the sale, Jim Nutt’s “Plume” (shown), which realized $516,500 against an estimate of $200/400,000. The painting broke a global record, being the most expensive work ever sold at auction by the artist.

Other Chicago Imagists realizing global records include Gladys Nilsson, Karl Wirsum and Art Green. Gladys Nilsson’s “Dipdick…Adam and Eve after Cranach” shattered expectations, realizing $324,500 against an estimate of $20/30,000. Karl Wirsum’s “Doggerel III” realized more than triple its high estimate, selling for $212,500. “Guarded Irregularities” by Art Green sold for almost double its estimate, realizing $45,000. Prices reported include the buyer’s premium, as stated by the auction house. For information, 312-280-1212 or www.hindmanauctions.com.