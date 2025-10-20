World Record Result Leads Doyle’s Old Master & Nineteenth Century Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 20, 2025
NEW YORK CITY — Doyle Auctions conducted a 225-lot auction of Old Master & Nineteenth Century Paintings on October 15. Additionally, special sections of the sale showcased English & Continental Silver and Russian Works of Art. Several surprise results, including world auction records, highlighted the auction. One such result was the session-high price achieved by “A Young Courtesan.” Painted by French allegorical and literary artist Stéphane Baron (1830-1921), this oil on canvas measured 49¾ by 38¼ inches as framed and may have depicted a modern interpretation of the biblical story of Susanna and the Elders. Curiosity and intrigue surrounding the image and its rare artist drove bidding of the painting past its $2/4,000 estimate to earn $41,600, including buyer’s premium, which is a new auction record for Baron. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
October 20, 2025
October 20, 2025
October 20, 2025
