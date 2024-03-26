Works On Paper Deliver Solid Results At Santa Fe Art Auction

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — From a private New Mexico collection, Gustave Baumann’s (1881-1971) “Summer Rain,” 1956, woodcut, edition 34 of 50, surpassed its high estimate at Santa Fe Art Auction’s (SFAA) two-day prints, multiples and works on paper auction on March 14-15, to collect $16,500 from a private Texas collector. The 9¼-by-11-inch graphite was titled lower left “Summer Rain,” and graphite-signed and dated lower right Gustave [hand in heart chop) Baumann 56.

The two-day sale featured a collection of prints, drawings, paintings and collages, with works from more than 200 renowned artists from around the world, as well as New Mexico regionalists, printmakers and prominent Native American artists. The sale gross was $285,000 with an 81 percent sell-through rate. There were 4,500 approved bidders and 700 active registrations around the world — participants who came in and placed bids and/or watched the sale.

“This sale is always a special favorite with SFAA staff since works on paper arguably are the most accessible segment of the art market, offering price points that perennially bring in new bidders and a new generation of collectors,” said SFAA president Gillian Blitch. “This year, it was thrilling to handle the personal portfolios of two Tamarind Master Printers (Steve Britko of Naravisa Press and Conrad Schwable of Oceanworks Gallery) offering pristine proofs of editions from the hands of many great artists from the latter half of the Twentieth Century.”

Another Gustave Baumann, a woodcut titled “An Eagle Ceremony at Tesuque Pueblo,” 1932, depicted Native American dancers performing the winter Eagle Dance at Tesuque Pueblo, located near Santa Fe. The eagle represents the link between heaven and earth. The 6½-by-6½ work surpassed its $800-$1,200 estimate and sold for $3,355.

A surreal swirl of colors in a lithograph by Luis Jimenez (1940-2006) engendered a sportscar and voluptuous nude in “American Dream,” 1972, edition 115 of 150. Measuring 24½ by 34½ inches, it also improved on its estimate of $1,5/2,500 to earn $9,760, going to a private California collector.

Works by John Nieto (1936-2018) are perennial favorites at Santa Fe Art Auction. “Rabbit” (after Dürer), 1994, a serigraph, edition 122 of 395, took $5,185 against an estimate of $1,5/2,500.

In Ed Mell’s (1942-2024) “Full Speed Ahead,” circa 1985, an iconic image of a cowboy and horse hell bent for leather against a rocky Western background was the subject of his lithograph, edition 95 of 100. It measured 22½ by 30 inches. It also realized $5,185 against a $1,5/2,500 estimate.

Gene Kloss (1903-1996), aka Alice Geneva Kloss, was an American artist whose prints captured the Western landscape and spirit of the Pueblo people. In this sale, “Ceremonial Day at Taos,” 1953, drypoint, edition 31 of 75, 9 by 11-7/8 inches, rose from its $1/2,000 estimate to reach $3,660.

Two works by David P. Bradley (Chippewa, b 1954) made it into the sale’s top 15 lots. “The Holiday,” a lithograph featuring an improbable holiday gathering of guests dressed as Superman, Tonto, the Lone Ranger, the Mona Lisa and others. It was an edition 23 of 50, measured 22 by 30 inches and surpassed its $600/900 estimate to leave the gallery at $3,660. Bradley’s “Monopoly,” 1985, fanciful currency featuring a Native American chief in the center and Native motifs surrounding “The Indian Territories of America,” was a lithograph, Naravis Press impression 8-1/8 by 12-1/8 inches. It was estimated $300/500 but did much better, going out at $2,440.

Fetching $3,660 was George Copeland Ault’s (1891-1948) untitled (Seaside Docks), 1922, graphite on paper, 10½ by 17 inches.

A group of three drawings by Gilbert Lujan (1940-2011) — “Cruising,” 1997, plus untitled (San Francisco) and “Waiting Around in Magulandia” (Car Show), 1997, combined for $3,050, triple the high estimate. The largest of the three inks on paper was 6¼ by 30¼ inches.

Earl W. Stroh (1924-2005) was an American artist who was affiliated with the Taos Moderns group of painters. In this sale he was represented by “Late Light,” an oil pastel of an imagined landscape, 19½ by 15½ inches. It sold for $3,050.

Fritz Scholder (Luiseno, 1937-2005), whose edgy, dynamically hued artwork is deemed among some of the finest in Native American art, had several works in this sale, most notably “Snake Dancer,” 1979, lithograph on buff paper, edition 23 of 150. The 30¼-by-22½-inch image was bid to $2,745.

An Eagle dancer in full regalia posed in mid-step against a solid black background was the subject of Archie Blackowl’s (Cheyenne, 1911-1992) “Eagle Dancer,” a gouache on paper, which measured 15¼ by 11-7/8 inches. Estimated $600/900 the work made $2,440.

An untitled gouache on board by Beatin Yazz (Diné [Navajo], 1928-2012) depicted a silhouetted Appaloosa against a Western landscape. Measuring 13 by 18 inches, it tripled its high estimate to realize $2,440.

Additional sale highlights included Ben Shahn’s (1898-1969) cartoonish “Case History (of a Rumor),” ink wash on paper, $2,440; Carl Oscar Borg’s (1879-1947) “Hopi Snake Priest,” 1923, woodcut, $2,318; and Agnes Tait’s (1894-1981) “El Caminito” (Lane in Santa Fe), 1942, lithograph, edition of 20, $2,196.

Prices given include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.