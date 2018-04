PITTSFIELD, MASS. — “March Floods,” an impressionistic forest landscape with remnants of melting snow, topped John Fontaine’s April 21 fine arts sale, as it finished at $34,943. A Norman Rockwell pencil sketch, “Christmas: Santa Claus Reading Mail,” brought $18,150. The sketch, used in a December 1935 issue of The Saturday Evening Post had been a gift from Rockwell and was sold with a Christmas card signed by Norman and Molly Rockwell.

A full report will follow.