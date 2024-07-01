Work By Twentieth Century Mexican Master Rodolfo Nieto Hits High Estimate At Everard

SAVANNAH, GA. — Fine and decorative art objects from Southern residences and collections were offered during Everard’s June 25-27 spring auction. A 1961 oil on canvas work by Rodolfo Nieto (Mexican/French, 1936-1985), titled “No. 114,” was offered with an estimate of $10/15,000. The one-owner painting with copy of the original bill of sale from Galerie de France, Paris, 1965, hit $16,250 with buyer’s premium. Nieto was a noted Mexican painter of the Oaxacan school. He was well received by his contemporaries in Paris, where he was exposed to the work of Edvard Munch and experimented in printmaking.

He apprenticed under Diego Rivera and worked alongside his friend and artistic influence, Rufino Tamayo. Nieto grew to be regarded as a Twentieth Century Mexican master. Additional highlights from the three-day sale will be featured in a later review.