Wooten And Wooten Finds Bidders Online In March 14 Sale

CAMDEN, S.C. – About 80 percent of the lots sold online at Wooten & Wooten Auctioneers’ March 14 sale. The firm’s auction offered up 525 lots from approximately 25 consignors, including those of Atlanta antiques dealer Joanne Pirkle and a good estate out of Sparta, Ga.

“Invaluable and LiveAuctioneers were hitting against each other all day, the phones were strong and we had a handful of bidders in the room, too,” said auctioneer Jeremy Wooten. “We were happy with the outcome and our consignors were happy too. I made a point to call folks and tell them how we intended to proceed, and everyone was gung-ho.”

The top lot of the sale was found in a market, a 7½-inch-high jug attributed to Edgefield potter Colin Rhodes, which brought $6,000. It featured an alkaline glaze with a white flower decoration to the front. The jug came from a descendant of the Corley family, who were some of the original founders of Lexington, S.C. That consignor said that jug had been in the family for at least a century.

“They had it in a safety deposit box for a few decades,” Wooten said. “It wasn’t something they saw as a work of art, but rather they cherished it as a family heirloom.”

In jewelry and accessories, a French 14K gold mesh purse and coin bag set with diamonds and sapphires sold at $5,280. A 14K gold diamond solitaire ring with a 2-carat round cut diamond sold for $1,440. Another 14K gold diamond solitaire with a 1-carat stone went out at $750.

Fine art produced some good results, starting with $2,640 for a 29½-by-24-inch oil on canvas portrait of a woman that was cataloged as the school of South Carolina artist Jeremiah Theus (1716-1774).

“It hadn’t had a lot of work done to it; it was pretty original,” Wooten said. “It had come out of the Sparta, Ga., estate. We seem to do well with portraits of young ladies from that era.”

A group of 17 original plates from Thomas Chippendale’s The Gentleman & Cabinet-Makers Director, third edition published 1762, took $600. Selling for $1,080 was a quaint unsigned Hudson River School oil on canvas painting from 1870, 45½ by 33 inches.

A Dutch neoclassical chest, circa 1770 and in the manner of Matthijs Horrix (1739-1805), went out at $2,040. It had been purchased in 2013 at Sotheby’s New York for more than eight times that price.

Finding new owners were several pieces of southern furniture. Included among them was an edge-inlaid walnut Federal four-drawer chest on ogee bracket feet, circa 1800, from Virginia or Maryland, which sold for $1,800. A circa 1780 Chippendale secretary bookcase in mahogany with claw and ball feet, also likely from Virginia or Maryland, went out at $1,560.

The firm’s May 28 sale will be online only. For more information, www.wootenandwooten.com or 866-570-0144.