Woody Auctions 2023 Wrap-Up

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Woody Auction’s many fine auctions held throughout 2023, when taken together, showcased all the firm’s major categories: American Brilliant Cut Glass, art glass, firearms, furniture, primitives, artwork, Asian/Oriental, lamps, carnival glass, porcelain, pottery, sterling silver, Native American and other quality antiques from the 1800s-1920s.

The first major event of the year was held March 3-4, a truly “brilliant” weekend that featured numerous collections of American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) — more than 900 lots in all. One of the top lots was an ABCG Flemish jug, emerald cut to clear, 13½ inches tall, in pattern #50 by Dorflinger. The 3-pint jug, with a pattern cut handle and marked silver embossed collar, gaveled for a robust $15,000.

A couple of weeks later, on March 18, was Part Two of the Ron Blessing collection of pickle castors, brides’ baskets, cut glass, art glass and furniture. “It was indeed an honor for us to present the final auction of one of the finest collections of Victorian antiques anywhere,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction.

The top lot was a Tiffany Studios table lamp with a leaded glass Nasturtium shade. The original six-socket electrified lamp was in excellent condition and had a telescoping base that extended to 44 inches in total height. The shade had numerous yellow and orange blossoms with green slag foliage background and an amethyst and white ribbon border. The lamp sold within estimate to achieve $65,000. A marked Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase having orange ground with a fantastic cameo cut and enamel penguin scenic décor blew past even the high estimate to finish at $17,000. In the furniture category, an outstanding quarter-sawn oak china cabinet in the Atlas pattern by R.J. Horner, featuring elaborate scrollwork, three glass shelves and designs showing Neptune, women, Pegasus and lion’s heads, soared past estimate to bring $22,000.

Later, on April 1, Woody Auction offered the collection of Dr Barry and Delores Free of Illinois, one filled with ABCG, art glass, Mt. Washington, Crown Milano, Royal Worcester and more. A stunning 18-inch Stevens & Williams vase in the Iris design boasted incredible color and quality and brought $20,000.

On September 9, the Nancy and Taylor Abernathy collection out of Tennessee crossed the auction block. The Abernathys were well-respected individuals who spent a significant amount of time within the American Cut Glass Association community. “The Abernathy Collection had stellar quality throughout so I wasn’t surprised that many of the lots sold for far above estimates,” Woody said.

An ABCG punch bowl signed “Hawkes” in the extremely rare Panel & Pillar pattern and weighing 16 pounds, realized $28,000. The pedestal single-piece bowl had a large scalloped hobstar foot and exceptional blank. Also, an ABCG pedestal crescent vase in the Diana pattern by Libbey, 11 inches by 9 inches, having a scalloped petticoat hobstar foot, changed hands for $19,000. An ABCG tankard signed “Libbey” in the Aztec pattern, extremely rare, 11¾ by 7 inches, with a pattern cut handle and hobstar base, fetched $19,000.

Woody Auction finished the year strong with a two-day auction on November 17 and 18. Lamps were featured in abundance throughout the more than 350 lots. Also up for bid was the finest 13-inch Hawkes Lattice and Rosette tray Woody has sold, plus a vaseline over cranberry-cased cologne. The ABCG round tray signed “Hawkes” in the Willow pattern (also known as the Lattice and Rosette pattern, one of the finest Hawkes patterns either way it’s said), 13½ inches in diameter and boasting an exceptional quality blank, went to a new home for $11,000.

