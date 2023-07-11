Wonder & Whimsy With Wiederseim - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review By Z.G. Burnett; Images Courtesy of Wiederseim Associates

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Wiederseim Associates conducted its Fun Summer Sale on June 28, offering more than 500 lots of American and continental furniture, a large Chinese porcelain collection and a clock collection, fine and folk art, and an important collection of dolls and doll accessories. The dolls were from a single consignor and represented the second half of their collection, the first half having been featured in Wiederseim’s Spring Sale on April 26. “Bidding was very spirted and competitive for the dolls,” said Ted Wiederseim, who also shared that they went to buyers “all over the place.” The assembled objects were consigned from estates and collections from Philadelphia’s Main Line, southern Chester County and other Pennsylvania locales.

Dolls were the standout category of this auction; about 40 were presented and the majority of these exceeded, if not multiplied their estimates. Most of these were made by Lynn and Michael Roche, Bath, England, who have been handcrafting dolls for over 40 years but recently retired, creating a “heated market.” The Roches only made about 10 dolls per year, adding to their value and desirability for collectors. “The dolls were in such wonderful shape,” said Jean Sauer, director of operations, who cataloged each of them. “They were phenomenal, a delight to handle.”

The auction’s top lot was one of the Roche dolls, “Esme with Fairy Castle,” numbered 4/10 and dated 2006, which achieved $16,250 in a frenzy of online bidding. The lot included an artist doll with a porcelain head and hands, an articulated limewood body and outfit, as well as handmade fairy castle, doll and tiny chair. Other Roche artist dolls were also propelled to the upper lots. A pair from the “Little Friends” series named “Rosemary in Silk” (6/30) and “Johnny In Car Print” (3/30) sold together, including two wooden riding cars shaped and painted like a duck and a rabbit, for $5,313. Following these in price was a single doll named “Emilia in Lilac,” edition 8/20 from 2012 with her original tag, which found a new home for $2,500.

Nineteenth Century fine art was also popular with bidders. Second in the overall sale was an oil genre scene by South Carolina artist William Aiken Walker (1839-1921), showing an African American family outside their home with chickens and dogs. Walker is best known for his paintings of Black sharecroppers, having earlier served as a civilian draftsman in the Confederate Engineers Corps during the Civil War. Many of his works were reproduced as lithographs by Currier and Ives. This original painting had a provenance of New York City galleries and family descent, and was bid to $11,250.

In contrast to this sobering image, the next painting in the upper lots was “The Connoisseur” by Francesco Jacovacci (Italian, 1838-1908). Painted in Rome in 1869, the image shows three figures in Eighteenth Century dress crowding together in a spacious, grand room to view what seems to be either a couple’s portrait or a genre scene. Jacovacci focused on painstakingly detailed scenes from centuries past, with some subjects or events more commonplace than others. The painting sold for over its estimate at $3,438.

Next in the fine art category was a sweet still life of rabbits, chicks next to an upturned fruit basket and helping themselves to some raspberries, painted in the style of Susan Catherine Moore Waters (American, 1823-1900). Transitioning to still life painting later in her career, Waters supported herself and her husband in the mid-Nineteenth Century by teaching art lessons and selling commissioned portraits. Her paintings of domesticated animals are some of her best known works, and this image was at least inspired by that trend. It achieved $2,250.

There were also works on paper included in the sale, the most successful of these being the first map of “The North Pole” by Gerard Mercator (Belgian, 1512-1594). Sold from the Philadelphia Print Shop, an extensive description of the map was pasted to the reverse surface of the frame. This credits Flemish-Dutch engraver Jocodus Hondius (1563-1612) as the map’s maker, and it achieved $2,625 against a $300/400 estimate.

A few pieces of handcrafted furniture did exceptionally well, though they may not have been what was expected. The best-selling furniture lot, that was also third in the auction, was a numbered, registered and limited edition Heritage Heirloom reproduction of a Chippendale-style bombé secretary and bookcase in mahogany. This was created after an original made in Charlestown, Mass., circa 1775. Bench-made in 1980, this example was bid to $5,625.

From the aforementioned clock collection, the highest selling was a tall case clock for $4,063. The clock was signed “K. Lass/Froost, Amsterdam,” and dated to about 1765. Showing an eight-weekday and astrological movement, the face was both painted and engraved; it also had an hourly and quarterly strike. The clock’s case was elaborately inlaid with tropical woods, coupled with applied brass and carved wood decorations, and figural gold finials of Atlas and trumpeting heralds on the hood. These were missing their trumpets and the clock showed wear, repairs and damages concurrent with the clock’s age, but retained its original feet. Another clock that performed well was a Westminster mahogany chime clock From Bailey, Banks & Biddle, Philadelphia, that achieved $2,250.

Another large collection in this auction was of 20 Twentieth Century radios from a single enthusiast. At the top of this list was a Fada model L-56 radio, with a two-tone dial and a butterscotch catalin exterior case. These were made circa 1940 by the Fada Radio & Electric Co, located in Long Island, N.Y., and this example tuned to $2,375.

Other bidders struck gold with an assortment of standalone objects from eclectic categories. From the Twentieth Century, a decorative gilt metal rooster weathervane with directional was bought online for $2,375 ($150/200). Just behind this in price was a Nineteenth Century French wind-up automaton of a songbird in a gilded cage in running condition, also won by an Internet bidder at $2,250. The only piece of jewelry in the upper lots was a 14K yellow gold collar necklace with a ruby slide that showed some wear and needed a cleaning, but still sold for $2,125 ($150/200).

Wiederseim's next auction is projected to take place in late August.