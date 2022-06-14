Women Artists Set Records In Freeman’s American Art, Pennsylvania Impressionists Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — Two of the highlights of Freeman’s American Art & Pennsylvania Impressionists sale on June 6 (rescheduled from June 5) were new artist records for two women artists: Sarah S. Stilwell Weber (1878-1939) and Emma Fordyce MacRae (1887-1974). Weber’s “Three of Us,” (pictured) had been featured as the cover lot of the August 25, 1917 issue of The Saturday Evening Post and had been originally owned by the owner of Philadelphia’s Art Deco Boyd Theater, where it had hung in the ladies’ lounge. Estimated at $30/50,000, it handily beat the previous record — which AskArt puts at $52,500 — and sold to a buyer in New York for $119,700. MacRae’s previous record, also according to AskArt, was $23,750 and both works by MacRae in the sale topped it, with “Melina in Green” making $63,000 and “New England in September” earning $23,940. Freeman’s sale earned a total of $2.7 million with more than 85 of the 136 lots trading successfully. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported. A more expansive sale recap will appear in a future issue.