Wolf Kahn Landscape Achieves $42,000 At Bill Smith’s

Published: March 11, 2024
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A Wolf Kahn painting of a tree centered in a misty landscape was one of two items to sell for $42,000 at William A. Smith’s Mid-Winter sale on March 6. The other was a GIA certified 4.25-carat yellow diamond and platinum ring. Two other pieces of jewelry each sold for more than $36,000, while another painting earned $27,000. Vintage automobiles exceeded expectations as did some American furniture and clocks. The sale included a collection of early Märklin and Bing toys along with a variety of Asian items and much more. More than 100 buyers were in the gallery. A full report will follow; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.
