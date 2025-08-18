Wolf Head Howls For Highest At SFAA - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 18, 2025
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s Native Market was a three-day affair, with 719 lots of Indigenous art, pottery, textiles, baskets, beadwork and jewelry on offer. The highest price came from the second day, where a Tlingit carved and painted wood wolf or sea lion head finished at $43,050, including buyer’s premium, surpassing the high end of its $1,5/2,500 estimate more than 17 times. The circa 1875 carving also included abalone, natural resin, leather, cloth and nails and was consigned from a private collection in New Mexico. Additional highlights from all three days of sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
