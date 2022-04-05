Wm A. Smith’s Midwinter Sale Finishes Just Under $900,000

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — At $23,600, an 8-foot-tall Northwest Coast totem pole topped William A. Smith’s March 30 sale. Carved with figural effigies and retaining remnants of the original paint, it had been collected in Alaska during the 1950s-60s. The sale included artwork by Roy Lichtenstein and Marc Chagall, posters by Alphonse Mucha, ceramics designed by Picasso, numerous pieces of early American furniture and a selection fine jewelry led by an Edwardian platinum ring set with multicolored diamonds which realized $11,800. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

A full report will follow.