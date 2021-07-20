Withington Auctions: New Partners – New Direction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. – The summer’s auction season will see big changes for Hillsborough-based Withington Auctions. Owners Marcia and Larry Leizure are joining their business with new partners who are looking to continue the Withington auction legacy. The Leizures will continue their successful antiques and doll auction business, which was begun by New Hampshire auctioneer, Dick Withington. New partners Mike Reopel, Kenneth Labnon and Gary Yeaton plan to continue the Withington Auctions tradition of offering an interesting variety of Americana via a combination of online and live sales.

Reopel, a businessman, collector and auctioneer, was a friend of Dick’s and is excited for the opportunity to continue his legacy. Labnon, auctioneer and appraiser, brings a wealth of experience to the company having called more than 2,000 auctions over his 50-year career in the auction business. Antiques dealer Gary Yeaton has more than 40 years’ experience in the purchase, sales, conservation and evaluation of antiques with a special area of expertise in New Hampshire furniture and clocks.

The new partners are actively accepting consignments at competitive rates, offering special dealer rates and prompt payment to consignors within 14 days.

The three gentlemen are enthusiastic about adding a new chapter to the Withington Auction business as well as adding some new faces to New Hampshire’s auction landscape. Their first auction – titled the “Phoenix Auction” – will be a timed auction in September with monthly auctions following.

For additional information, www.withingtonauction.com or email withington@nhauctionsandappraisals.com.