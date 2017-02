HARTFORD, CONN. — The Philip H. Hammerslough Collection of American silver has been a highlight of the Wadsworth Atheneum since its arrival. On Thursday, February 23, at 6:30 pm, guest curator Jeannine Falino will introduce the collection and some recent discoveries, as well as plans for the reinstallation of these objects. The talk is free and open to all.

Falino is an independent curator and museum consultant, who is co-curator of the current Museum of the City of New York exhibition, “Gilded New York: Design, Fashion & Society,” and her new exhibition “L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters,” which recently opened at the Driehaus Museum in Chicago.

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is at 600 Main Street. For more information, thewadsworth.org or 860-278-2670.