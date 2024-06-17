Wintry Landscape, Carolina Corner Cupboard Headline Leland Little’s Back-To-Back Auctions

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Leland Little Auctions’ June 12 Fine Art auction of 102 lots was followed on June 14 by the firm’s 146-lot Decorative Art Auction. Both sales saw strong results with the fine art sale led at $14,375 by Frank Dudley’s “Winter Stronghold,” a refreshingly cool oil on canvas composition that dated to circa 1940 and had provenance to the Chicago collection of William and Agnes Nelson. It sold to a Midwest buyer. Made more locally, sourced from a private Greensboro, N.C., collection and selling to a North Carolina buyer for $24,000 was a Federal carved walnut corner cupboard, attributed to John Swisegood or Mordecai Collins of Davidson County, N.C., circa 1810-20. Both prices include the buyer’s premium and both pieces will be discussed in greater detail in an upcoming review.