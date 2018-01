NEW YORK CITY ‑- Le tout New York was out in force for the unveiling of the 64th Winter Antiques Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday evening, January 18. The elegant affair drew more than 2,000 attendees from around the world, faces old and new, who sought out a show rooted in museum quality examples of the fine and decorative arts.

From a Newport bureau table to a Fabergé Imperial egg, the loan show “Collecting For The Commonwealth,” accenting the extraordinary collections of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, set the tone for this gracious fair, which continues with a full program of events.

On Thursday, January 25, from 7 to 9 pm, the show presents its annual Young Collectors Night, offering those new to the field the opportunity to get their feet wet with a private viewing of the floor with noted interior designers Wendy Goodman, design editor of New York magazine, and Zac Posen, creative director of the Brooks Brothers women’s collection. Following up the day after, on Friday, January 26, dealer Stephen Score presents “When My Heart Skips A Beat: Folk Portraits – A Personal View,” at 4 pm, followed by a series of booth talks from 5:30 to 8 pm, offered by various dealers at the show as part of the Expert Eye Evening.

The sparkling booth arrangements offered a variety of genres for all tastes, including fine silver at Spencer Marks, Americana and folk art with Stephen Score and Jeffrey Tillou, Continental design and decorative arts at H. Blairman & Sons Ltd, museum-quality fine art at Hirschl & Adler, outdoor garden ornament and sculptures at Barbara Israel Garden Antiques, exceptional samplers and needlework images at Stephen & Carol Huber, and works from renowned American artists Grandma Moses and Leonard Baskin at Galerie St Etienne.

All net proceeds from the show benefit East Side House Settlement, a nationally recognized community-based organization in the South Bronx. The Winter Antiques Show runs through January 28 at the Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, New York City. Hours of admission are noon to 8 pm daily, except Sundays and Thursday, noon to 6 pm. Daily admission is $25.

For additional information, www.winterantiquesshow.com or 718-292-7392.

