Winter Show Announces 2019 Exhibitors

NEW YORK CITY — The Winter Show, previously known as The Winter Antiques Show, has announced the participating exhibitors of its 2019 edition, to be held at the historic Park Avenue Armory from January 18–27. Under the leadership of new executive director Helen Allen, New York’s longest-running art, antiques and design fair celebrates its 65th Anniversary Sapphire Jubilee. The 2019 edition will feature 70 exhibitors presenting a dynamic mix of fine and decorative arts from around the world, dating from ancient times through the present day.

In 2018, The Winter Show changed its name from The Winter Antiques Show to recognize and embrace the long-established breadth and diversity of its exhibitors. The show was established in 1954 by East Side House Settlement, a community-based organization serving the Bronx and Northern Manhattan. All net proceeds from the ten-day event benefit the organization’s life-changing programming.

bodycopy: New exhibitors this year include Charles Ede (London), Erik Thomsen Gallery (New York City), Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker Ltd (London), Red Fox Fine Art (Middleburg, Va.,) and returning exhibitors Les Enluminures (Chicago and New York City; Paris) and Maison Gerard (New York City).

Departing exhibitors from 2018 include Peter Eaton and Joan Brownstein (Wiscasset, Maine), Geoffrey Diner (Washington, DC), Jason Jacques (New York City), Rupert Wace (London), Schwarz Gallery (Philadelphia), Stephen and Carol Huber (Old Saybrook, Conn.), Thomas Coulborn (West Midlands, UK), and Tillou Gallery (Litchfield, Conn.).

The 2019 loan exhibition Collecting Nantucket, Connecting the World will celebrate 125 years of collecting by the Nantucket Historical Association, presenting the best the association has to offer in paintings, craft and folk arts.

Returning for a 23rd year, the show’s presenting sponsor is Chubb, with Fran O’Brien, division president, Chubb North America Personal Risk Services, as chair of the opening night party. The show’s 2019 design chairs are Frank de Biasi, Victoria Hagen and John B. Murray, eminent figures in the world of interior design and architecture.

The Park Avenue Armory is at 67th Street and Park Avenue.