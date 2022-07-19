Winter Landscape Sells For Scorching $90,000 At Kaminski - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEVERLY, MASS. — A winter view executed in oil on a wood panel measuring 14 by 9 inches and cataloged as by F.T. Millet may have been offered out of season in Kaminski Auctions’ July 15-17 Estates Auction but it brought a scorching summer-seasonal hot price of $90,000 from a floor bidder, against an estimate of $1/2,000. It was the top price in three days of sales that saw more than 1,150 unreserved lots cross the block. Other highlights, all of which were acquired by people bidding in the audience or on the phones, included a still life with parrot in the style of Edwaert Collier and a Midcentury Modern bronze by Itzik Benshalom. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in a future issue.