NEW YORK CITY – Le tout New York was out in force for the unveiling of the 64th Winter Antiques Show at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday evening, January 18. From a Newport bureau table to a Faberge Imperial egg, the loan show “Collecting For The Commonwealth,” accenting the extraordinary collections of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, set the tone for this gracious fair, which continues with a full program of events through January 28. Folk art was a highlight of the fair, as suggested by this view of the booth of Boston dealer Stephen Score, whose imaginative presentation offered wit and contrast to the more formal Virginia display directly across the aisle. Watch for a special report on the show here and in our print editions. For details, go to www.winterantiquesshow.com.