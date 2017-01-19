Winter Antiques Show Warms Up Americana Week

-
-
Published: January 20, 2017
NEW YORK CITY — The Grand Dame is back. The Winter Antiques Show has landed at the Park Avenue Armory for her annual, 9-day stay, drawing in 60 acclaimed dealers from around the United States and Europe in all things early: Americana, antiques furniture, objects, folk art, fine art, antiquities and more. The show benefits the East Side House Settlement and is one of the only major art fair to donate all net proceeds. Running inside the entrance is the attractive loan exhibit, “Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum: Revolution & Evolution.” The show runs January 20-29. For more information, www.winterantiquesshow.com.
