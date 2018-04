NEW YORK CITY – Helen Allen has been named executive director of the Winter Antiques Show, effective immediately. Allen replaces Catherine Sweeney Singer, who managed the fair for 24 years and is credited with broadening the event, elevating its standards and developing its program of loan exhibitions. Her departure follows that of Arie Kopelman, who became chairman emeritus in January.

Members of the Winter Antiques Show’s executive committee made the announcement on April 12, informing exhibitors of the management change via email after consulting with the dealers’ committee. Singer Sweeney, who was not available for comment, has agreed to advise organizers as needed through the 65th Winter Antiques Show in 2019, sources said.

Winter Antiques Show co-chairman Lucinda Ballard told Antiques and The Arts Weekly, “Helen Allen has a broad skill set, deep experience, an effective management style and integrity. Michael Diaz-Griffith has done a great job, particularly in building up younger audiences. Helen and Michael are a dynamic team. They have complementary talents, shared values and vision for the show. Their positive energy is already producing creative ideas.”

Ballard anticipates no radical change to the fair’s composition or strategic direction. Rather, she said, “We plan to build on the success of the 2018 show. We are very interested in growing new audiences and partnerships, and expanding programming throughout the year as a way of reaching new audiences. We love our dealers and work closely with them. It’s a strong alliance.”

Show co-chairman Michael Lynch said of Allen, “We believe that she will lead the Winter Antiques Show to new heights from its current position as one of the world’s leading antiques, art and design fairs.”

Allen has worked in the arts, marketing, communications and events fields for nearly two decades. She served as executive director of Ramsay Fairs for nine years. During her tenure, she founded and served as executive director of PULSE Contemporary Art Fair with events in New York, Miami and London. Allen also consulted on the establishment of Art Hong Kong (now Art Basel Hong Kong). Crainʼs New York Business identified her as one of “40 Under 40 Rising Stars” in 2007 for her work as an art-fair founder and director.

Allen began her career in the communications department of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and has worked for Christie’s in Rome and New York. For the past three years, she has taught at Sotheby’s Institute. A native New Yorker, she studied at the Chapin School and Duke University before earning a master’s degree in fine art connoisseurship from Christie’s Education/The Royal Society of Arts in London.

The 2019 Winter Antiques Show is planned for January 18-27. The preview party is set for January 17. For more information, www.winterantiquesshow.com.