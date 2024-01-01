Winslow Homer Drawing Sets Course At Art Haz

Published: January 1, 2024
NEW YORK CITY — Bidders got to explore a collection of antique and modern European and American paintings, works on paper and sculptures in Art Haz’s online timed auction that closed December 28. The opportunity to bid on extraordinary pieces and bring them home was afforded in this 211-lot auction. Leading the sale was a Winslow Homer drawing of a man rowing a boat. Signed lower left and measuring 19 by 15½ inches, the work was bid to $6,000, including buyer’s premium. A more extensive review of this sale will follow.
