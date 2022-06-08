Winnings At Winter With Museum Deaccession & Estate Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — On May 23, Winter Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted a sale comprising of property from local estates and objects deaccessioned from cultural institutions.

The champion of the sale was a watercolor portrait of “Mrs Harold Elstner Talbott,” née Margaret Thayer, painted in 1933 by Savely Abramovich Sorine (Russian, 1878-1953). Dressed in tennis whites, Mrs Talbott served $28,160. Her husband’s portrait in polo-playing gear by Augustus Edwin John (English, 1878-1961), was among the top lots at $8,320.

Just behind was a room interior from the Talbotts’ apartment in New York City painted in 1958 by Aaron Abraham Shikler (American, 1922-2015), which shows both portraits flanking the fireplace. This scene sold for $7,040.

Jewelry adorned two of the top three lots, with a Tiffany & Co. diamond and white gold pendant or brooch at $10,880 and a Van Cleef & Arpels rose-form earrings and brooch set that bloomed at $8,960. Behind these was an aesthetic shift, a Jamie Wyeth (b 1946) “Landscape With Boiler” watercolor and gouache scene that sold for $8,320.

Asian and European art was also represented in the high bidding. An elaborately carved Chinese center table, probably late Qing dynasty (1644-1912), received $6,400. Next was a “Penitent Mary Magdalene, circa 1660-70, by an unknown artist after an original by Carlo Dolci (1616-1686), with an intricately carved giltwood frame that achieved $6,080.

Prices quoted include the buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.