LONDON — William Larkin’s “Portrait of Thomas Pope, later 3rd Earl of Downe,” achieved $578,151, ten times its estimate, at Bonhams Old Master Paintings sale July 5.

Bonhams’ director of Old Master paintings, Andrew McKenzie said, “Having spent much of its life at Wroxton Abbey, William Larkin’s magnificent ‘Portrait of Thomas Pope’ is unusually well preserved. The paint layer, particularly on the exquisite lace, retains its textured surface some 400 years after it was painted. Such good condition is rare for something of this age. I am not surprised it attracted very keen bidding nor that it achieved such a wonderful result.”

For more information, www.bonhams.com or 44 20 7447 7447.