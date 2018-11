CINCINNATI, OHIO — A Napoleonic-era presentation sword from the collection of William Koch was the top lot of Cowan’s October 30 historic firearms and early militaria auction, selling for $235,000, including buyer’s premium. The sword, presented to Captain Robert Redmill (1758–1819) who was in command of the 64 gun HMS Polyphemus at the Battle of Traflagar, was commissioned by Lloyd’s Patriotic Fund of London, which produced 23-25 known “100 pound” swords given to British naval commanders who served in the war.

Three other swords from the collection finished above $100,000. A cased presentation Boyle and Gamble saber presented to Confederate Major General Mahone brought $176,250, a gold and enamel hilted British Napoleonic period presentation saber presented to the “Intrepid Coughlan,” acting lieutenant of HMS Viper sold for $176,250, and a presentation sword given by the Prince Regent George Augustus Frederick to his brother Adolphus Frederick the Duke of Cambridge in 1816 took $123,375.

Watch for a full report in a future issue.