OAKLAND, CALIF. – “Logging Saratoga Gap, California,” a monumental 1880 oil on canvas painting by American artist William Hahn (1829-1887) reached $125,000 at Clars Auction Gallery’s October 10-11 sale. The painting measured 44 by 70 inches and is among the top five auction results for the artist on record.

The work was well documented, beginning with its use as the cover illustration for the Oakland Museum’s 1976 solo exhibition and accompanying catalog titled “William Hahn, Genre Painter 1829-1887.”

Hahn’s painting, depicting early American industry and expansionism, came to sale from the Bank of the West Art Collection, San Francisco, and had previously been in the collection of First National Bank of San Jose.

The painting is historically relevant, depicting late Nineteenth Century Northern California where “the logging of redwoods was a predominant industry,” said Rick Unruh, chief executive officer and director of fine art at Clars Auction Gallery Inc. “The subject matter location is in the forested hills of Saratoga, California, which is now a part of Silicon Valley.”

Clars is in the midst of a heyday, with the firm posting totals in both August and October that are the highest in the company’s history. In the market of Western American and particularly California art, Unruh forecasts strength.

“The high-end, old California paintings market is starting to make a gradual comeback where we are seeing more collectors enter the market. Auction estimates trending upward are reflecting this forward momentum,” he said.

For more information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.