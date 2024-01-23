William H. Bunch, 76, Auctioneer

PHILADELPHIA — William H. Bunch, 76, of Chadds Ford, Penn., passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

Bill, the owner of the auction house and appraisal business bearing his name, William Bunch Auctions & Appraisals, had a passion for auctioneering spanning 30 years. He grew up in Northern Delaware and graduated from Brandywine High School.

He attended the University of Delaware, he found himself living in a charming Cecil County, Md., farmhouse and attending local auctions looking for appropriate furnishings. Soon after, he began planning a future in the auction business. Becoming certified as an auctioneer by attending the Reisch College in Mason, Iowa. It was the beginning of his formal training as an auctioneer and appraiser. Bill built a nationally respected antiques and fine art estate auction business based in Chadds Ford.

As a member of the National Auctioneers Association (NAA), the International Society of Appraisers (ISA) and graduate of the Certified Auctioneers Institute, Bill was infinitely qualified, well connected and respected nationally and internationally in this business. His membership in and generous support of numerous local, regional and national civic organizations attested to his commitment to the community at-large.

Born March 5, 1947, in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late Clyde Bunch and the late Alice Gregg Bunch.

He loved golfing, traveling and music, especially Brandi Carlile and Rhiannon Giddens. Additionally, he enjoyed gardening, cooking and helping others in the community. He enjoyed buying and collecting watches. Most of all, he loved his family and being Poppop to Johanna.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Alexis (Edward) Bogan; granddaughter, Johanna TRex; sister, Mary Lou Immoor; nieces, Heather and Kim; nephew, Casey; special friend Ashley and many beloved cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Hague.

Relatives and friends were invited to his visitations on Wednesday, January 24, from 5 to 8 pm and Thursday, January 25, from 9 to 9:45 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, Penn., which was followed by his funeral service at 10 am.

Interment was in Chester Bethel Cemetery in Wilmington, Del.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 625 North Governor Printz Blvd # 2, Essington, PA 19029 and/or World Central Kitchen, 200 Massachusetts Avenue NW, 7th floor, Washington DC 20001.