Wiggins Tops Bruneau’s Double Session Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRANSTON, R.I. — On October 24, Bruneau & Co Auctioneers conducted its Double Session Couture, Jewelry, Fine & Decorative Art Auction, the second part of single-owner collection auction that occurred in August. At the top of the sale was an impressionistic scene of Fifth Avenue in the snow by Guy Carleton Wiggins (American, 1882-1962), which achieved $55,200 ($30/50,000). Wiggins was a second-generation artist who attended the National Academy of Design for painting and was nationally awarded and recognized. His work can be found in many prominent American collections, including that of the White House. More on this and other objects sold in the auction to follow in an upcoming issue.