White Jade Soars For DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — A three-piece lot of Chinese jade pendants, two in white jade and another with a 14K gold chain, blew past their $150/300 estimate to finish at $11,160. It was the top lot in DuMouchelles’ December 16 sale, the first of two days that would see almost 850 lots come under the gavel. The pendants were purchased by a Chinese buyer; a spokesperson for the auction house said the rarity of the white jade likely drove interest in the lot, which were from the Grosse Ille., Mich., estate of Barbara and Ernst Kitzner.

Highlights from the rest of the two days of sale will be featured in a more comprehensive review in a future issue.