White Jade Buddha Batters Estimate In Shapiro’s March Sale

Published: March 24, 2020
MAMARONECK, N.Y. – A Chinese white jade figure of Buddha went over nine times its estimate for $75,000 at Shapiro Auctions’ March 21-22 sale.
The white jade figure of Buddha Shakyamuni sat on a gilt-bronze and enamel base and dated to the early Eighteenth Century. The figure rose 6-7/8 inches including base.
According to auctioneer Gene Shapiro, it came from a private Westchester, N.Y., collector and was purchased from another collector two decades ago. It sold to a Chinese buyer.
“We had a lot of presale interest from mainland Chinese buyers,” Shapiro said. “They knew the quality of the jade and could tell it was a high-quality piece. This isn’t the first time we’ve had Chinese pieces do well, but we were happy that Chinese bidders were active and competitive.”
For more information, www.shapiroauctions.com or 212-717-7500.
