Whistler Watercolor Seascape With Family Provenance Leads Merrill’s Auction

WILLISTON, VT. — James Abbott McNeill Whistler’s (1834-1903) “Seascape in Greys and Silver” sold for $81,900, including buyer’s premium, at Merrill Auctioneers & Appraisers’ October 25 auction of fine art, silver and antiques. The painting was a watercolor on paper signed with the artist’s Butterfly monogram, which had descended in the Thomas D. Whistler family and is in the catalogue raisonné, number M.0858, measured 17 by 20 inches, framed. The painting was accompanied by an archive of material from Whistler family, including autographed letters signed to family members and family photos. There’ll be more highlights from the sale discussed in a later review.