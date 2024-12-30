Whippet Races To The Top For Soulis

LONE JACK, MO. — A cast iron shooting gallery target in the form of a running whippet was shot down for $18,000 with buyer’s premium — the highest price of Soulis Auctions’ 204-lot Year End Wrap-Up auction on December 27. The whippet, cast by C.W. Parker of Abilene, Kan., was in service at the Pontchartrain Beach Amusement Park in New Orleans, according to the auction catalog. Measuring 27 inches in length, the target had its original thin layer of black paint and displayed scattered marks from usage with no areas of touch-up or added park paint. As such, it was bid well beyond its $6/8,000 high estimate. Additional results will be featured in an upcoming issue.