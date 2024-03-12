Whether Large Or Small, Carlsen Gallery Sells It All

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Carlsen Gallery

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Art Deco to the max, a Dragonfly brooch with diamonds, rubies and green stones flew the highest at Carlsen Gallery’s March 3 antiques and decorative arts auction, realizing $15,000 and going to the trade on the phone. Measuring just 2¾ by 4 inches and weighing approximately 17 dwt, the pin was not only a statement piece in itself with brilliant iridescent and metallic colors, the form also is symbolic of change in the perspective of self-realization, a touchstone of intellectual and and emotional maturity. Not far behind in price but light years away in size and heft, an Eighteenth Century Hudson Valley gumwood kas, probably made by the Elting Beekman Factory in Ulster County. It was all original and left with an in-room bidder after clearing $14,400.

It’s a rubric of gallery antiques and estate auctions that the auctioneer must deal with a diversity of material, some large items like furniture, some as small as a diminutive piece of jewelry. And it’s something that Russ and Abby Carlsen have been doing for decades.

There were 350 lots in this sale, which the Carlsens routinely fill with diverse selections of antiques, fine art and decorative arts. Notable lots within the sale’s top performers, such as the brooch and Hudson Valley kas, demonstrated the diversity that is the hallmark of the gallery. Everything from folk art furniture, Oriental rugs, jewelry, fine art and furniture found favor with bidders. Overall, the sale totaled more than $270,000 with a 98 percent sell-through rate, watched by more than 1,000 registered bidders.

An Eighteenth Century American linen press with ogee bracket feet, 79 by 43½ by 18 inches, towered over its $1/2,000 estimate to sell for $10,200.

Two lots each brought $8,400. One was a palace-size Sarouk carpet deemed to be in excellent condition. Measurements were 17 feet by 11 feet 9 inches. The other, surpassing its $7,000 high estimate, was a bronze by Bessie Potter Vonnoh (1872-1955). “Dancing Girl” No. XVIV cast by the Roman Bronze Works, stood 15 inches high and epitomized the Nineteenth Century American woman of means. In the 1890s, Vonnoh began creating small-scale sculptural portraits of wealthy Chicago women. Her models drew widespread praise for their vigorous modeling, intricate drapery and lifelike compositions. She portrayed mostly wealthy White Americans, bolstering the era’s prevailing norms for femininity.

Towards the end of the sale a carved and painted folk art set of shelves, 74 inches tall by 20 inches wide, surprised by reaching $4,200 against an estimate of $400/600. Folk art was further represented among the sale’s highlights by a Nineteenth Century carved and painted ship’s figurehead. The 12-by-11-inch female bust was estimated $600-$1,200 but did much better, taking $3,900.

Another large case piece, in this instance a Boston linen press attributed to Emmons & Archibald and bearing original brasses, made $3,125. It was 93 inches tall by 50 inches wide and 20 inches deep. The firm of Thomas Emmons and George Archibald was active in Boston between 1813 and 1825 and was deemed one of the leading cabinetmakers of classical furniture there.

A fine art highlight in the sale was an oil on canvas signed J.B. Bristol (for John Bunyan Bristol, 1826-1909). Titled “Lake Champlain… From Larrabees Point, Vermont,” the 18-by-30-inch landscape changed hands for $3,000. An American landscape painter born in Hillsdale, N.Y., Bristol was self-taught, having developed his painting skills by studying nature. He started out doing figure and portrait paintings, but abandoned these to devote his hand to landscape painting.

Also notable was a set of 10 carved shield back chairs with spade feet that commanded $2,880. The set comprised two arm chairs and eight side chairs, with 18-inch seat heights.

Among decorative arts, $2,813 was the final price for a Nineteenth Century convex looking glass. Presenting what appeared to be the original mirror, the piece was topped with an ebonized eagle.

And it would be remiss to ignore one of the lots in the sale guaranteed to generate a double take. None other than “Percilla the Monkey Girl,” circus freak show sign, 48 inches tall, won the heart of a bidder and left the gallery at $2,700.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auctioneer, who added that they are looking at late May or early June for their next auction. For additional information, www.carlsengallery.com or 518-634-2466.