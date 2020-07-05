When Smoke Clears, Dark Green Jade Censer Leads At Lark Mason

ONLINE – A Chinese dark green jade covered censer from the Eighteenth Century settled at $150,001 at Lark Mason Associates’ July 8 auction – Important Chinese Jades and Works of Art from the Collection of Isidore Cohn, Jr, MD, and Other Owners.

Illustrated and described in Roger Keverne’s Jade, first edition, 1991 (UK, Anness Publishing Ltd.; USA, Van Nostrand Reinhold) the piece featured archaic carving on exterior of taotie and phoenix and had a circular Spink & Son label on its base. Pushing it beyond its $40,000 high estimate was exhibition history that included the International Exhibition of Chinese Art, The Royal Academy, London 1935-36. Measurements were 6-3/8 inches (with cover), 8-1/8 inches wide and 5½ inches diameter of body.

The overall sale totaled $602,738, according to Lark Mason. Watch for a full recap of the auction in a future issue.