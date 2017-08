Review and Onsite Photos by Jackie Sideli, Catalog Photos Courtesy White’s Auctions

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. – John White and Kathryn Black, owners of White’s Auctions, conducted an antiques auction at their new company headquarters in Middleboro July 16. Along with the lots of whaling material were an impressive collection of coins and other antiques.

A log book for the whaling ship Meteor from Mystic, Conn., active from 1822 through 1855, dated to 1841-44, and documented part of a voyage in 122 pages. The log book, which contained 67 whale stamps, drew lots of attention from customers at the auction and on the phones. Antiques dealer Paul DeCoste, Newbury, Mass., won the journal after an intense round of competitive bidding for $5,700.

Another maritime standout was a Nineteenth Century folk art carved and painted panel depicting a whaling ship in an open sea, with three small boats and three whales represented. The panel attained $4,800. The top lot of the day was the striking, old mine-cut diamond solitaire engagement ring, which possessed about 3.75 carats and opened with a strong $6,500 bid. A customer at the sale won the ring for $13,800.

Whaling items offered included six vintage scrimshaw whalebone clothespins, which achieved $720. A Nineteenth Century scrimshaw whip engraved with the name of the maker-owner, Ezekiel W Davis, who sailed on the American, 1838-49, and the Canada, 1843-1846, brought $480.

Among the many American coins presented was an eagle gold Liberty coin set that opened at $925 and quickly achieved $1,440. A group of 80 1989 silver eagle bullion coins, each one ounce, was in good condition, in the original case by the United States Mint and reached $2,220. Six US Mint eagle $50 one-ounce proof gold bullion brought $8,400, and a 1976 Bicentennial gold medal, weighing approximately 40.49 grams, made $2,040. Six sets of US 1986 $50 gold coins, with original boxes, paper work and proof cameo, mint sealed with certification, opened with a powerful $4,400 bid and finished at $8,740.

A scrimshaw eagle head cane dating from the Nineteenth Century, which measured 35½ inches long, complete with mahogany shaft, brought $450.

A Nineteenth Century J.W. Fiske cast iron lawn jockey from 1865, a figure of a slave boy standing on a bale of cotton, opened with a $575 bid, and reached $870. A painting by American listed artist William Frederick Paskell (1866-1951), signed lower left and possessing its original frame, went for a reasonable $450. A stylish tall Victorian oak dental cabinet, which featured front compartments for drill and tool storage and swivel drawers that unlock with a “trick,” had lots of interest from the crowd and brought $2,640.

A relic from the American Revolution was a letter from “Minuteman” Joshua Gray to his wife from Camp Roxbury, dated 1776. The letter talks about the smallpox outbreak in the camp. Gray was a prominent figure during the early days of the Revolution, and was captain of a Yarmouth Company of Minutemen that marched April 20, 1775, in response to the alarm of April 19, 1775. Bidding opened at $525, and the letter reached $1,620.

A stunning Pairpoint table lamp that had a reverse painted Puffy glass shade and flowers and hummingbird decoration, and a bronze metal tripod base in original finish, attracted buyers on the phones and in the auction room, as well as the internet. The lamp went to the internet, achieving $5,760.

A primitive scalloped top yellow cupboard opened at $600 and reached $1,170. An elegant three-part classical secretary from Boston, dating to the first quarter of the Nineteenth Century, with ornate ormolu embellishments on the top cornice, in mahogany and flame mahogany veneer, was offered early in the auction, and sold quickly for $840. A formal gilt Federal mirror, 1815-20, having patriotic eagle and flag, with gilt ball drops under pediment top, 47 by 28 inches, brought just $480. A Sheraton chest, dating from 1830, with bird’s-eye and mahogany drawer fronts, and possessing its original drawer pulls, 40 by 48 inches, saw activity from the floor and the phones, bringing $810.

Among the Art Deco and Modernist items offered was a collection of desk top cradle telephones, including an automatic electric #40 Bakelite Art Deco Monophone, made in the 1940s, in red with chrome trim for $600 and a Lucy example, a green Western Electric #302, made $750. A signed 1975 Robert Rosenquist (1933-2017) serigraph/collage poster reached $900, and a signed Robert Rauschenberg lithograph/collage poster brought $900.

This was an active, vital auction, with bidders in the hall, on the phone and on the internet. The new auction venue is conveniently located and well suited for its purpose.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium.

For additional information, www.whitesauctions.com, 508-947-9281 or 508-269-9275.