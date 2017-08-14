MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Signed by M.D. Holmes, a rectangular scrimshawed whale panbone plaque finished at $52,275 at Skinner’s August 13 sale. It depicted a fully rigged sailing ship at sea.

The piece was one of several pieces of scrimshaw that did well in a sale that included several weathervanes including a Goddess of Liberty that sold for $24,600, folk paintings such as an unsigned portrait of the Stearns family by George Frederic Stearns that reached $36,670, a William Henry Harrison campaign banner that earned $35,670, textiles like the flame-stitched wallet depicting African American figures that realized $34,440, mocha, early furniture, trade signs, Shaker boxes, fire buckets, and more.

The sale was a collection of collections: mocha from the Jonathan Rickard collection, folk art and furniture the Jim and Pam Alexander collection, more furniture from the collection of Peter Carswell, as well as varied quality consignments from others. About 100 people were in room as the sale got underway.

A full report on the auction will follow in an upcoming edition.