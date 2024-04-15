Weston’s Antiques Serves Sandwiches & Smiles At 25th Anniversary Auction

COVENTRY, CONN. — Weston’s Antiques celebrated its 25th anniversary in its Coventry location on April 9, with its 1,306th auction. It was a marathon that began at 10 am and ended in the late afternoon, selling everything from Tiffany watches to Funko Pop group lots with hundreds of other lots in between. Out of all of these, only a handful went unsold. Husband and wife team R.J. and Holly Weston welcomed waves of bidders with breakfast in the morning and sandwiches in the afternoon, chatted with friends and conducted smooth business honed over a quarter century of weekly sales. More on this event to follow.