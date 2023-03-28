West Point Landscape Earns $405,900, Leads Brunk Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Top lot honors in Brunk Auction’s March 24-25 Premier Auction went to “View of West Point from Fort Putnam” by David Johnson (American, 1827-1908), which sold for $405,900, including buyer’s premium. The 38-by-60-inch oil on canvas, which had been painted in 1867, attracted competition from private collectors, dealers and institutions alike but by the time the gavel came down, an institutional buyer, bidding on the phone, prevailed. Driving competition was not only the subject matter, but the painting had been featured in a Shreveport, La., gallery exhibition in 1973 and included in its provenance ownership in private collections in New York and South Carolina as well as New York City dealer, Berry-Hill Galleries. A more extensive sale recap will appear in an upcoming issue.