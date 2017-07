OAKLAND, CALIF. – The top seller at Clars’ July 15-16 auction was this 14-drawer commode designed in 2002 by Ingrid Donat (French, b 1957) that sold over high estimate to attain $72,600, including the buyer’s premium.

Numbered 7/8 (plus four artist proofs), this commode is executed in parchment and patinated bronze with oak drawers stamped with the artist’s cipher, Landowski Fondeur, it measures 42 by 51‚½ by 16 inches.

A complete report on the auction will appear in an future edition.