Wesselmann’s ‘Study For Bedroom’ Leads James Cox Gallery Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILLOW, N.Y. — James Cox Gallery at Woodstock conducted another of its popular online-only auctions on May 22, offering an eclectic group of more than 200 paintings, works on paper, sculpture and photographs in what gallerist James Cox described as “a remarkably diverse array of high-quality artwork.” The day was led by Tom Wesselmann’s (1931-2004) “Study for Bedroom Painting #69,” 1983, an oil on canvas, 23 by 21 inches, signed on verso and framed, which earned $25,000, including buyer’s premium. Watch for more highlights from this sale in an upcoming issue.