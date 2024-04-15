Weschler’s Bidders Flip For Abstract ‘Horses’ Painting

ROCKVILLE, MD. — On Friday, April 12, Weschler’s Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted its Capital Collections auction, offering more than 340 lots of fine art, furniture, decorative art and jewelry. Earning the sale’s highest price was Sam Gilliam’s (American, 1933-2022) acrylic and polypropylene on collaged cotton canvas, “Horses Upside Down.” Signed, titled and dated, the abstract 1998 work measured 40 by 30½ inches and came from a Washington, DC, collection after being sold by Swann Auction Galleries in 2020. “Horses Upside Down” was sold within its estimated range to an East Coast buyer bidding on the phone for $93,000, including the buyer’s premium. A more complete review will be in a forthcoming issue.