LONE JACK, MO. — Collectors did not need a ticket to “ride the rails” at Soulis Auctions’ December 14 sale of the late Edward P. McHugh III’s railroadiana collection. On offer was a trove historically significant relics from the golden era of rail travel (1865 to 1960) amassed over a lifetime of involvement in the hobby. Consisting of rare and iconic railroadiana, historical locomotive hardware, mid-Twentieth Century transportation artifacts as well as 60 porcelain signs, the McHugh collection was led by a two-color porcelain enamel sign with bold graphics, full length portrait of a railroad worker with oiler and a company logo resembling that of the B&O Railroad. Measuring 37½ by 16½ by 1 inches, the lot high-balled past its $3/5,000 estimate to pull in at $23,500, won by a bidder in the room. Watch for a complete review of this sale in an upcoming issue.